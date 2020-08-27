Menu

Canada
August 27 2020 6:21pm
01:40

Hinshaw says threats directed at church that saw COVID-19 outbreak

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health asks residents to respond to COVID-19 with compassion after reports of threats directed at a church linked to an outbreak.

