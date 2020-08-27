Beirut August 27 2020 8:04am 00:33 Community Events: Red Cross Donations For Beirut Consignation for Lebanon at St-Hubert parking lots in Montreal & Laval August 28-30 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7300862/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7300862/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?