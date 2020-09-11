Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 11 2020 9:16am
04:24

Montreal’s Lebanese community reacts to another tragedy in Beirut

Global’s Laura Casella talks to the Lebanese United Diaspora Group’s Ghadi Elkoreh in the aftermath of the second disaster to hit Beirut’s port in five weeks.

