Global News Morning Montreal September 11 2020 9:16am 04:24 Montreal’s Lebanese community reacts to another tragedy in Beirut Global’s Laura Casella talks to the Lebanese United Diaspora Group’s Ghadi Elkoreh in the aftermath of the second disaster to hit Beirut’s port in five weeks. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7328726/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7328726/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?