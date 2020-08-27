Menu

Consumer
August 27 2020 7:17am
06:35

Paul visits Tidal Bore Rafting Resort

Paul check out the roller coaster rapids of the Shubenacadie River with Tidal Bore Rafting Resort, and finds out more about how things are going with the business during a pandemic.

