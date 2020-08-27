Canada August 27 2020 12:08am 01:50 Coronavirus: Feds to provide funds to ensure safe return to school Two billion dollars is being distributed across the country, with Nova Scotia receiving just over $47M. Graeme Benjamin has the details on how the province plans to use those funds. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7300758/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7300758/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?