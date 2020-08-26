Global News Morning Saskatoon August 26 2020 10:46am 03:49 Experience Saskatoon at the Nutrien Wonderhub Looking for a place for your kids to play before the end of summer? In this week’s Experience Saskatoon, our Ciara Yaschuk visited Nutrien Wonderhub to see what’s changed since their re-opening. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298783/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7298783/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?