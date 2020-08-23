Canada August 23 2020 5:49pm 01:49 Sailing community takes on Mahone bay for weekend regatta Yachts from across Nova Scotia sailed into Lunenburg to race in a public health approved regatta. Alexa Maclean has the story. Lunenburg Yacht Club brings sailing community back together for unique regatta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294078/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7294078/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?