Lunenburg Yacht Club brings sailing community back together for unique regatta

The Mahone Bay horizon was dancing with sails throughout the weekend for a regatta that was public-health approved.

“This is a very special and momentous regatta,” said Jennifer Hall, the chair of the Lunenburg Yacht Club Welcome Back Regatta.

“We’re calling it the Welcome Back Regatta because it’s getting everyone back on the water. We’ve been fortunate down here in Nova Scotia and particular in Lunenburg County, that we were able to get boats together, volunteers together, some sponsors together and put on a regatta for 36 boats,” Hall added.

Yachts race on the final day of the LYC Welcome Home Regatta in Lunenburg County. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

With the coveted Chester Race Week postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the sailing community brainstormed a smaller event out of the Lunenburg Yacht Club.

Story continues below advertisement

Hall led the organization of the Welcome Back Regatta. Born and raised in Lunenburg County, Hall has since gone on to organize regattas around the world.

The pandemic saw her return home to Nova Scotia earlier than anticipated but she didn’t hesitate to get resourceful in finding a way to bring the sailing community together with COVID-19 safety protocols in mind.

READ MORE: New proposal aims to turn Nova Scotia into an international diving destination

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been here for the last five months and it means an awful lot to be able to give back to the community and be a part of something like this,” Hall said.

The regatta was open to teams throughout the Atlantic travel bubble but quickly filled up with yachts from across Nova Scotia.

Races were held throughout the weekend and conditions were prime for friendly competition.

READ MORE: Under the sea: What coronavirus is doing to the world’s marine mammals

“We have five different classes and 36 different boats,” Hall said. “So I think they’ll probably get seven or eight races in over the course of the three days and they’ve had what we call champagne conditions. So plenty of wind and sunshine and really the best of what Nova Scotia has to offer.”

Story continues below advertisement

The final day of racing featured an iconic Nova Scotia schooner that made its way through Mahone Bay as part of the 2020 Sail Past Summer Tour.

The Bluenose II is sailing into harbours and ports throughout the summer and consists of a 20-person crew that has formed a bubble to make the tour happen.

Looks much cooler in real life than it does on the dime. @LunenburgYachtC Welcome Back Regatta had a special visitor. @SailBluenoseII sail past in Mahone Bay. pic.twitter.com/MqlUEy0nxB — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) August 23, 2020