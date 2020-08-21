Environment August 21 2020 3:07pm 01:04 Video shows chicken running away from cat in Regina’s Albert Park A chicken was on the loose and running away from a cat in Regina’s Albert Park on Thursday. Video shows chicken being chased across the street in Regina’s Albert Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7291373/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7291373/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?