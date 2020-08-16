Lifestyle August 16 2020 6:49pm 01:32 The Okanagan Snowflakes take to the sky It’s mid-August but Snowflakes were soaring over the Okanagan today. The group of retired pilots took to the sky in formation in hopes of bringing a smile to a few faces today. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7280360/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7280360/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?