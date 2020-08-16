Okanagan Snowflakes put on impromptu air show

It’s mid-August but Snowflakes soared over the Okanagan on Sunday.

The group of retired pilots took to the sky in formation in hopes of bringing a smile to a few faces today.

“We are all from various backgrounds, we have got corporate pilots, bush pilots, private pilots we all do this for fun,” Snowflakes leader John Swallow said.

“I was in the air force for 25 years, I flew fighters trainers and helicopters and then I got out and went corporate flying for an aviation department down east, and then I was with Transport Canada for six years.”

Eight planes took off two by two, soaring from the Vernon Airport to Kelowna, over Okanagan Lake in two diamond formations and back again.

“It keeps your mind sharp because you have to be aware of where you are in the formation and you have to be aware of the other formation that you may be joining up with its fairly demanding and it’s a great deal of fun,” said Hammy McClymont, a Snowflakes pilot.

Each and every plane in the Snowflakes was built and customized by the pilots who fly them.

“Ever since I started doing formation flying there’s a lot of people who like to look up and see a bunch of airplanes in the sky, they find it exciting and we are happy to provide that,” said McClymont.

When the Snowflakes aren’t flying you can usually find them at their home base, the Vernon Flying Cub where the group gets together for coffee every day.