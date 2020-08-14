Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 14 2020 8:49pm 02:08 Minor hockey in Edmonton will return this year, but will look different The Edmonton Minor Hockey Association has outlined how teams will play this season. To start, there will be more cleaning and no traditional games . Fletcher Kent reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7277163/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7277163/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?