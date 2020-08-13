Ontario Premier Ford says he remains ‘open to any suggestion’ from health officials on mask-wearing for children
Asked about the American Association of Pediatricians saying today that children as young as two could be wearing masks, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the current mask wearing mandates for children came from Sick Kids Hospital and the health team. He said they are looking more into the issue, including possibly using face shields for younger children, but is “open to any suggestion” from health officials should they advise differently.