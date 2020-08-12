Global News Morning BC August 12 2020 11:10am 04:20 Spreading joy through bhangra Yukon resident Gurdeep Pandher loves to dance bhangra and he hopes to spread that joy by sharing his passion with others around the world, including those of us who live in B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7268815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7268815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?