Global News Morning Toronto August 10 2020 5:06am 04:47 Breaking down the latest headlines on COVID-19 Dr. Isaac Bogoch, infectious disease expert, talks about Ontario’s back-to-school plan and Canada’s new COVID-19 vaccine deal amid the pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7262186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7262186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?