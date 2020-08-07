Garlic Grop August 7 2020 5:08pm 01:58 Garlic thieves make off with $300 worth of bulbs from West Island student-run garden Macdonald High School is reporting that 120 bulbs of garlic were stolen from its front garden. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7258356/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7258356/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?