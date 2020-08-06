Education August 6 2020 8:07pm 01:51 Alberta curriculum rewrite delayed by COVID-19, promises of further review Education Minister Adriana LaGrange says new curriculum will focus on numeracy and literacy, promises any political bias will be removed. Tom Vernon reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7256535/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7256535/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?