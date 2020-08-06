Alberta government new school curriculum focused ‘evidence, numeracy & literacy’: LaGrange

Send this page to someone via email

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced upcoming changes to Alberta students curriculum Thursday.

During a teleconference, the government said it will maintain its commitment to end the focus on “discover” or “inquiry” learning by repealing the 2013 ministerial order on student learning.

Instead, the new ministerial order emphasizes “civic virtues, core knowledge and outcomes students need to succeed in school and throughout life.”

An extensive curriculum review began in 2016 under the former NDP government, which involved all grades.

That review was to be completed in stages, but the NDP lost the April election and the UCP put the NDP plan on hold while doing its own review.

In August 2019, a 12 person independent panel was appointed by the UCP to develop new school curriculum for kindergarten to Grade 12 students across the province.

On Thursday, LaGrange was joined by former superintendent of Edmonton Public Schools, Angus McBeath. McBeath is also the chair of the government-appointed curriculum advisory panel.

The new curriculum plans to “place an emphasis on essential core knowledge, evidence and fact-based materials, and focuses on literacy and numeracy as foundational elements.”

With the new ministerial order in place, the 2018 draft kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum will be reviewed and future changes drafted for upcoming grades.

COVID-19 has created delays in the implementation, as timelines for piloting the new draft curriculum are being adjusted.

Participating schools will being to pilot the new curriculum in September 2021. It is expected a draft curriculum for Grade 7-10 will be ready by September 2022.

The government release said all Alberta students will be learning from the new K-6 curriculum by the 2022-2023 school year.