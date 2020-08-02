Global News Morning BC August 2 2020 2:50pm 07:06 Political Panel August 2 The debate around the return to school, and what it will look like, continues. Our political panel breaks down all the big developments from the week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7246325/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7246325/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?