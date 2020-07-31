Global News at Noon BC July 31 2020 4:31pm 01:07 Asian giant hornet captured in Washington State Washington State has trapped its first Asian Giant Hornet. The hornet was found in a U.S. Department of Agriculture bottle trap near Birch Bay on July 14. ‘Murder hornet’ trapped for the first time in Washington State <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7241491/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7241491/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?