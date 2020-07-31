Health July 31 2020 6:39am 05:53 New Dementia Research Led by world-leading dementia experts, including Dalhousie University’s Dr. Kenneth Rockwood, a new report finds that 40 per cent of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by targeting 12 risk factors throughout life. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7238996/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7238996/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?