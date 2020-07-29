Global News at 10 Regina July 29 2020 9:56am 01:40 Coronavirus: Hutterian Safety Council asks province to stop ‘outing’ infected colonies Calls of concern are growing louder from the Hutterian Safety Council as the Saskatchewan government continues to link colonies to new COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus: Hutterian Safety Council asks province to stop ‘outing’ infected colonies <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7229526/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7229526/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?