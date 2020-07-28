Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 28 2020 6:23pm 01:30 Woman dead, man injured in Brampton shooting A woman is dead and a man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at a Brampton home on Tuesday. Erica Vella reports. Woman dead and man seriously injured after shooting in central Brampton home, police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7227784/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7227784/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?