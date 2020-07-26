Lifestyle July 26 2020 7:41pm 01:34 Heat warning issued for the Okanagan Valley A heatwave warning for the Okanagan Valley has been issued by Environment Canada and temperatures are expected to reach at least 35 degrees over the next few days. Okanagan, Shuswap under heat warning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7220143/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7220143/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?