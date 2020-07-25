Global News at 10 Weekend Regina July 25 2020 9:41pm 01:51 Ag in Motion farm expo still swathing along despite COVID-19 pandemic The Ag in Motion expo looked a little different this year because of the pandemic, it went virtual. For some involved it was status quo as new project were started. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7218672/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7218672/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?