Winnipeg Police Chief talks ‘alarming’ rise in level of ‘brazen’ crime
Winnipeg’s overall crime rate rose 10 per cent in 2019, led by increasing rates of violent crime and property crime — especially theft and fraud — according to the police’s latest crime stat report. At a press conference Friday WPS Chief Danny Smyth pointed to the spike in homicides as a driver in the rise in violent crime. “The level of brazen crime we experienced is alarming,” he said, noting many of the homicides involved victims and suspects that were children.