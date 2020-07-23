Global News Hour at 6 BC July 23 2020 10:20pm 02:06 Seattle NHL team name unveiled The Seattle Kraken will drop the puck at the start of the 2021/2022 NHL season. How will the arrival of a geographically-close rival impact the Vancouver Canucks? Ted Chernecki reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7212808/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7212808/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?