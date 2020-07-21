Manitoba RCMP ‘quite confident’ there’s evidence that may link home razed by fire to Portage la Prairie homicide
Michael Koppang, head of the Manitoba RCMP’s major crimes division, said on Tuesday that police are “working non-stop” after the body of 27-year-old Gerhard Reimer-Wiebe was found in Portage la Prairie, and that they are “quite confident” there is evidence within a home that burned down in Winnipeg’s North End just days before Reimer-Wiebe’s body was found last month that could assist them in the investigation.