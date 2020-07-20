Canada July 20 2020 3:36pm 00:59 Coronavirus: Manitoba’s case counts jumps by eleven, one patient in ICU Health officials in Manitoba reported 11 new cases of novel coronavirus Monday, including one patient who is hospitalized in intensive care with the virus. Manitoba’s coronavirus case counts jumps by 11 Monday, 1 patient in ICU <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7197840/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7197840/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?