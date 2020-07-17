Nova Scotia premier challenges people to ‘get the blazes out’ and visit local shops and restaurants

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil in a statement on Friday urged residents to get back to a routine saying “our shops, our restaurants, our businesses need us.” Playing off his famous catchphrase from earlier this year, “stay the blazes home,” McNeil said he knows it’s hard to now hear “get the blazes out” but he said that’s what everyone needs to do. McNeil ended the briefing by saying he and Dr. Robert Strang would be gone for a few days and then propped up two stuffed versions of Muppet characters Statler and Waldorf who would “keep their chairs warm.”