Global News Hour at 6 BC July 15 2020 9:57pm 01:46 UBC serology study of COVID-19 infection rates A UBC serology study of COVID-19, which looked for specific antibodies in the blood, has revealed some interesting new numbers about the virus’ infection rates. Keith Baldrey reports. Study suggests 8 times more people in B.C. infected with coronavirus than confirmed New coronavirus exposures reported on 4 B.C. flights, 3 of them headed to Alberta <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7182833/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7182833/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?