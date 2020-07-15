Global News at Noon BC July 15 2020 11:01am 04:33 Tech Talk: The latest gadgets and accessories for your smartphone Tech expert Mike Agerbo shows off some of the coolest new accessories for your smartphone like the Google Pixel Buds or Logiix Piston Connect Stance cable. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7180375/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7180375/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?