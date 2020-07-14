Canada July 14 2020 9:30pm 02:02 Oliver mayor says farm outbreak a wake-up call The mayor of Oliver says two test positive cases of COVID-19 at an Oliver cherry farm is a wake up call that the Okanagan is not immune to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Shelby Thom reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7177865/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7177865/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?