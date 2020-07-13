Global News at 10 Saskatoon July 13 2020 8:43pm 01:58 Huskies football team urging U SPORTS board to revisit age cap ruling University football programs including the Saskatchewan Huskies are pushing U SPORTS to reconsider a decision not to amend its age cap despite cancelling the 2020 season. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7173276/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7173276/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?