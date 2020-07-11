Canada July 11 2020 7:58pm 02:00 Mona Wang rally held in at Kelowna City Hall A rally protesting police violence attracted a few dozen demonstrators in downtown Kelowna on Saturday afternoon. Demonstrators shout, demand ‘Justice for Mona’ at protest rally in Kelowna <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7166999/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7166999/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?