Global News Hour at 6 BC July 9 2020 10:22pm 02:34 Jamie Bacon pleads guilty in Surrey Six murders Red Scorpions gang member Jamie Bacon has pleaded guilty to two counts, including conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the 2007 ‘Surrey Six’ massacre. Rumina Daya has the details Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to role in Surrey Six murders <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161096/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7161096/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?