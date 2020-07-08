Global News at Noon Toronto July 8 2020 12:16pm 02:24 Firefighters rescue man from Scarborough Bluffs Officials are once again issuing a warning after a man became stuck on a cliff for several hours at a popular waterfront destination in Toronto. Miranda Anthistle has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7153085/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7153085/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?