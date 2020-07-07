Global News at 5:30 Toronto July 7 2020 6:00pm 01:56 Protest against Ontario government’s Bill 184 ends up outside Toronto mayor’s condo Catherine McDonald speaks to an organizer who says Mayor John Tory needs to intervene in what he calls “a COVID and housing crisis colliding.” <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150421/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150421/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?