Canada July 7 2020 4:45pm 02:04 Charges against Santina Rao dropped Rao’s violent arrest in Walmart back in January was caught on camera and prompted public outcry about police brutality and systematic racism. As Jesse Thomas reports, Rao is now looking for compensation. Charges against Santina Rao in connection with violent arrest dropped <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7149752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7149752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?