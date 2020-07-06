Health July 6 2020 7:08pm 02:31 B.C. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 72 hours, 6 additional deaths Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. on Monday, July 6 and six additional deaths. B.C. reports six new COVID-19 deaths over three days <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7145714/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7145714/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?