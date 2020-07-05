Economy July 5 2020 4:17pm 01:52 Report reveals impact on Regina live event industry Economic Development Regina estimates that the live event sector in the city has suffered an impact of close to $400 million. Connor O’Donovan has more on the story. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7141197/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7141197/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?