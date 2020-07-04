Global News Hour at 6 BC July 4 2020 9:42pm 01:42 Fraser Valley on flood watch People living in low lying areas of the Fraser Valley are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best as the lower Fraser River is expected to hits its high water mark early next week. Paul Johnson reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7140106/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7140106/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?