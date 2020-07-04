Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Large swath of B.C. remains under flood warnings, advisories as rivers swell

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 4, 2020 1:36 pm
The Trans-Canada Highway, west of Revelstoke, B.C., was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic on Friday morning after being closed Thursday because of flooding.
The Trans-Canada Highway, west of Revelstoke, B.C., was reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic on Friday morning after being closed Thursday because of flooding. Emcon Services

A vast swath of central and northeast British Columbia are under warnings and advisories due to potential flooding this weekend.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has placed the upper Fraser River and its tributaries near Prince George, along with the Quesnel River, under a flood warning.

Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.
Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.

Several days of sustained rain have combined with seasonal snowmelt to potentially swell rivers beyond their banks, said the centre.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for several properties on Garvin Road southeast of Quesnel due to potential flooding.

Trending Stories

Flood watches are in place for the entire Peace and northeast regions, the Chilcotin River, the middle Fraser and the Fraser River, from Prince George to Boston Bar.

Read more: Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior reopens following flooding closure

A stretch of the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke was closed overnight between Thursday and Friday due to a washout. Crews have since reopened the route to a single lane.

Story continues below advertisement

The Thompson river and its tributaries are also under a flood watch. The advisory covers the Shuswap Lake, Shuswap River, Adams River, Blue River and Clearwater River.

High streamflow advisories are in place for the lower Fraser River in the southwest, and the Upper Columbia River in the southeast.

Concerns about rising waters on the Fraser prompted New Westminster to close its boardwalk until levels recede.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FloodBC FloodBC FloodingFlood watchBC FloodsFlood Warningfraser river floodcloumbia river floodquesnel river floodthompson river flood
Flyers
More weekly flyers