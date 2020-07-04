Large swath of B.C. remains under flood warnings, advisories as rivers swell

Send this page to someone via email

A vast swath of central and northeast British Columbia are under warnings and advisories due to potential flooding this weekend.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has placed the upper Fraser River and its tributaries near Prince George, along with the Quesnel River, under a flood warning.

1:01 Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C. Drone video of Trans-Canada Highway flood repair in B.C.

Several days of sustained rain have combined with seasonal snowmelt to potentially swell rivers beyond their banks, said the centre.

On Friday, the Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for several properties on Garvin Road southeast of Quesnel due to potential flooding.

An Evacuation ALERT has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District:

• Quesnel River – Garvin Rd – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Friday, July 3, 2020 at 4:30 pm

Alert Area: https://t.co/Wr40PhjaW1https://t.co/bw6Z7iRaFt#evacuationalert #CRD #cariboonorth pic.twitter.com/UHohTvLyS1 — CRD (@CaribooRD) July 3, 2020

Flood watches are in place for the entire Peace and northeast regions, the Chilcotin River, the middle Fraser and the Fraser River, from Prince George to Boston Bar.

A stretch of the Trans Canada Highway near Revelstoke was closed overnight between Thursday and Friday due to a washout. Crews have since reopened the route to a single lane.

The Thompson river and its tributaries are also under a flood watch. The advisory covers the Shuswap Lake, Shuswap River, Adams River, Blue River and Clearwater River.

High streamflow advisories are in place for the lower Fraser River in the southwest, and the Upper Columbia River in the southeast.

Concerns about rising waters on the Fraser prompted New Westminster to close its boardwalk until levels recede.