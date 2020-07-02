Canada July 2 2020 8:07pm 01:23 Regina police respond to 7 overdoses in 36 hours, 6 of them fatal WATCH: Regina police have responded to hundreds of overdose-related calls this year, adding several more fatalities to their tally in the past two days. Kayleen Sawatzky reports. Regina police respond to 7 overdoses in 36 hours, 6 of them fatal <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134348/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134348/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?