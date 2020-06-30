Coronavirus: Quebec mandatory public transit face mask measure to have transition period until July 27
During a Tuesday press conference on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec Premier François Legault said that there will be a transition period between July 13 to 27 before strictly enforcing the new mandatory face mask rule on public transit, which was instated in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus. After July 27, riders without face masks will not be permitted to take public transit.