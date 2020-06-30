The Morning Show June 30 2020 10:44am 06:25 Revv52’s virtual performance of ‘O Canada’ Richard Harrison and Justine Tyrell talk about Revv52’s virtual tribute to Canada’s national anthem, featuring English, Cree and French verses. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7124537/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7124537/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?