Global News at 10 Regina June 26 2020 8:22pm 01:42 Warman High School rolls through pandemic graduation During the pandemic, any high school graduation is bound to look different than normal. One Saskatchewan community took this to heart and truly rolled out the red carpet for the class of 2020. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7115233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7115233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?