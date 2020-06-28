Warman High School rolls through pandemic graduation

Send this page to someone via email

Warman High School’s traditional graduation ceremony was cancelled more than a month ago, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving their Grade 12 students without a formal way to celebrate their achievement.

But that didn’t stop a group of parents who banded together to organize a two-day celebration that included a parade and a degree presentation on the track at Wyant Group Raceway.

“We get a parade, and we get a raceway, and it’s so exciting,” graduate Aimee Owen said. “It’s so much cooler than sitting for three hours in an auditorium.”

“It takes my breath away,” twin sister Raina Owen echoed. “I can’t even explain it, it’s amazing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Raina and Aimee’s mother Janice played an integral part in her daughters’ graduation, as part of a parent-driven committee that made the 2020 Warman High School graduation a reality.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“I just couldn’t live with myself if they didn’t have an option to do anything to end twelve years of school,” Janice said. “They needed to have that finality, that good-bye with their friends.”

2:08 Class of 2020 finding new ways to mark graduation amid coronavirus pandemic Class of 2020 finding new ways to mark graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

Wyant Group Raceway graciously offered their facility to the graduates, knowing how important an event it is in any teen’s life.

“We’re all apart of the community,” Wyant Group Raceway marketing director Neil Schneider said. “We always want the track to be focused on that, and to be a focal point within the community. That’s something that we’re always striving for.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:15 TMS Graduation Celebration: June 24, 2020 TMS Graduation Celebration: June 24, 2020

From the potential of having no graduation to one of the most unique and exciting graduations ever, the Owen girls are deeply appreciative of the work put forward by both their mother and the rest of the committee.

“I’m so happy that she’s done this,” Aimee said. “I remember right from the start, she’s like, ‘no matter what we are going to do something.'”

“I remember her going through all of the things, what we could do,” Raina added. “Thinking, ‘hey the racetrack,’ then thinking, ‘nah, that’s not going to happen, that’s not going to work.’ Then [when] it does work out, it’s just — I can’t put it into words.”

Story continues below advertisement