BC1 June 26 2020 5:36pm 23:20 Focus BC: Friday, June 26, 2020 In this edition of Focus BC, host Richard Zussman speaks with Deputy Chief Howard Chow about systemic racism in policing and Health Minister Adrian Dix about the province entering Phase 3 of the reopening plan.