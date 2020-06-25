Global News at 5:30 Toronto June 25 2020 6:10pm 02:51 Funeral held for Caledon woman, 3 daughters killed by an alleged dangerous driver As Catherine McDonald reports, it was a difficult day for Michael Ciasullo as charges were laid against the 20-year-old driver involved in the Brampton crash. Driver charged in multi-vehicle crash that left mother, 3 children dead in Brampton <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7109959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7109959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?